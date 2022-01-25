MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News

Study: Americans Want EVs With 500 Miles of Range

January 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
An electric vehicle at a charging station.

Jan. 25, 2022—Americans want electric vehicles with over 500 miles of range, KBB reported. 

According to the 2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study published by Deloitte, Americans averaged an answer of 518 miles to the question, “How much driving range would a fully charged all-battery electric vehicle need to have in order for you to consider acquiring one?”

That is currently unsustainable in the market. The Lucid Air is the only current EV that could match that range, according to the report, and the Air costs $169,000. And it’s sold out. 

Respondents cited three main hurdles to changing their minds about EV adoption: range, lack of charging infrastructure, and the higher cost of EVs.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Enters 19th State

Tesla Insurance Expands into 2 More States

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2021 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

Tesla Sells EVs with 370 Miles of Range

Study: Americans Warming to EVs

AAA Study: 20 Percent of US Drivers Want an Electric Vehicle

You must login or register in order to post a comment.