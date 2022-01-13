MENU

Two Collision Repair Franchises Named in Entrepreneur's Top 500 List

January 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
trophy

Jan. 13, 2022—Two collision repair franchises were ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. 

Twenty-one businesses were ranked in the “automotive” category, however just two collision repair businesses were featured. Novus Glass was ranked  No. 101 and Colors on Parade ranked No. 451. 

“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever,” Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer, said in a statement. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”

