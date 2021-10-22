MENU

News

Axalta Launching 'Prepper to Painter' Training

October 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 22, 2021—Axalta has announced a new “prepper to painter” training course.

According to a press release, the training teaches refinish fundamentals to individuals who have some body shop experience. Upon course completion, an existing shop prepper will be able to transition into a painting role to help busy collision centers get more cars through the booth each day.

This course is designed to advance preppers who have been in the refinish business for two years and have the aspiration and potential to become a painter. The training consists of three 90 -minute webinars and five days at an Axalta learning center. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

