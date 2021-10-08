Mazda Announces 3 New SUVs

Oct. 8, 2021—Mazda has announced plans for three new SUVs by 2023, Car and Driver reported.

Two of these new vehicles will use its long-awaited new longitudinal architecture with inline-six-cylinder engines and plug-in-hybrid options, the report said.

The CX-50 will be the first to arrive, debuting in November, and it will be a mid-size crossover, like the CX-5.

Mazda's new longitudinal platform will debut two new models: the CX-70 and CX-90, both of which Mazda says will have widebody designs. The former is a two-row SUV and the latter a three row.

The CX-70 will be introduced as a new model like the CX-50, but Mazda says the CX-90 will replace the CX-9 in its lineup.