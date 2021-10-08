MENU

News

Mazda Announces 3 New SUVs

October 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 8, 2021—Mazda has announced plans for three new SUVs by 2023, Car and Driver reported. 

Two of these new vehicles will use its long-awaited new longitudinal architecture with inline-six-cylinder engines and plug-in-hybrid options, the report said. 

The CX-50 will be the first to arrive, debuting in November, and it will be a mid-size crossover, like the CX-5. 

Mazda's new longitudinal platform will debut two new models: the CX-70 and CX-90, both of which Mazda says will have widebody designs. The former is a two-row SUV and the latter a three row.

The CX-70 will be introduced as a new model like the CX-50, but Mazda says the CX-90 will replace the CX-9 in its lineup.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

