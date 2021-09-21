On Scene Crash Solution Launches

Sept. 21, 2021—HONK Technologies, a digital roadside assistance platform, has launched an accident scene information services solution, FirstOnScene.

According to a press release, FirstOnScene will allow tow operators from the HONK network to capture photos and videos and collect data on the scene of an accident. That information will then be sent to insurance carriers for assessment.

“HONK’s nationwide network of tow providers and our technology platform create a powerful combination that’s ideally suited to accelerate the accident scene claims process,” Rochelle Thielen, Chief Revenue Officer at HONK, said in a statement. “Tow operators handle hundreds of accident scenes each year. Guided by their extensive experience and aided by our machine learning-powered technology, tow operators can now capture photos and video that are AI-ready. FirstOnScene shortens the claims process, reduce costs and return the customer’s vehicle far faster.”