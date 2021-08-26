Study: 80% of Shops Looking for Technicians

MENU

August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 26, 2021—A new study found roughly 80 percent of auto body shops would hire one or more technicians if they walked into their shop looking for a position, Repair Driven News reported. 

The report was based on data from the “Who Pays for What” survey conducted by Collision Advice. 

The figure illustrates not only the ongoing technician shortage but the labor shortage that the auto industry and the larger U.S. economy is facing. 

The survey also found 29 percent of shops would hire two technicians immediately if presented with qualified candidates. 

Only 21 percent of shops that responded to the “Who Pays?” survey in April said they were fully staffed and had no job openings for any position. Last October, 37 percent said they were fully staffed, the report said. 

