Crash Champions Continues Its Expansion

July 14, 2021—Crash Champions announced the acquisition of two new businesses on Tuesday that are roughly 2,300 miles apart.

Crash, which is increasingly expanding from a regional MSO to a nationwide collision repair provider, acquired the California-based All American Paint and Body and the Ohio-based Centerline Auto Body.

The deals give Crash 12 locations in Ohio and 28 in California.

“Since entering the Ohio market in 2020, we have sought out acquisition targets who can be true partners and stewards of the Crash brand in the region, and we have found that in Centerline. Their reputation for excellence made them an ideal partner for our continued growth in the state, and we look forward to building on that reputation,” Crash CEO Matt Ebert said in a statement announcing the Centerline acquisition.

Ebert had this to say of the All American acquisition: “All American’s unwavering commitment to providing great service and high-quality workmanship at a fair price made them our best choice for a partner as we continue to expand our footprint in the San Diego market.”