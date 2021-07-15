MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Entrepreneur Harvard Business Review Inc. leadership tactics news
light bulb

July 15, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How Can You Truly Tell You're a Good Leader? 4 Execs Share Personal Lessons From the C-SuiteInc. 

Executives share what they've learned from one another, and why they're better leaders because of it.

7 Ways to Guarantee Your Team Will Be Highly Engaged — Entrepreneur

Far too many businesses aren't willing to dedicate adequate resources to developing highly engaged teams.

When to Take On Tasks That Are Outside of Your Job Description — Harvard Business Review

If you see an important task that needs to be done that isn’t your responsibility, should you do it?

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Used Car Prices Lead To Record CPI Surge

GFS Adds to Distribution Team

Related Articles

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

This Week in Leadership Tactics

You must login or register in order to post a comment.