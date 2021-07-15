This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 15, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How Can You Truly Tell You're a Good Leader? 4 Execs Share Personal Lessons From the C-Suite — Inc.

Executives share what they've learned from one another, and why they're better leaders because of it.

7 Ways to Guarantee Your Team Will Be Highly Engaged — Entrepreneur

Far too many businesses aren't willing to dedicate adequate resources to developing highly engaged teams.

When to Take On Tasks That Are Outside of Your Job Description — Harvard Business Review

If you see an important task that needs to be done that isn’t your responsibility, should you do it?