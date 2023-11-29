AirPro Diagnostics Approved for Ford Certification Programs

AirPro Diagnostics has received approval from Ford for its products to be used in collision and glass certification programs, according to a press release.

The company is now approved as a diagnostics and calibrations provider for the Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) as well as the Ford Certified Glass Network (FCGN).

To prepare its staff, AirPro Diagnostics sent its Ford Brand Specialists to I-CAR’s Chicago training center to receive hands-on training for the program’s requirements.

A variety of different scanning and ADAS calibrations products are offered by AirPro, which aim to meet manufacturer requirements by having OEM licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to a vehicle.

“This approval is yet another example of AirPro’s commitment to meeting OE approvals,” said AirPro Diagnostics President and COO Josh McFarlin.