CIECA's Jan. Webinar: Top Collision Industry Trends

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA Webinar is scheduled for Thursday, January 25 at 11 a.m. PST/1 p.m. CST/2 p.m. EST: “Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024.”

The one-hour webinar will feature Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance for Mitchell International, Inc., according to a news release.

Mandell said that over the last several years, the collision industry has faced unprecedented challenges. During the live broadcast, he will discuss the most consequential trends affecting collision repairers, auto insurers and vehicle manufacturers.

Those trends include the impact of:

More trucks, SUVs and luxury automobiles on the road

Fluctuating vehicle prices on total loss frequency

Rising average repairable claims severity

Inflation and ongoing supply chain disruptions

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) associated with the repair process

Increasing refinish and labor costs

Record-breaking electric vehicle (EV) sales

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the January 25 webinar. Mandell is the director of claims performance for Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. He works hand-in-hand with insurance executives and material damage leaders to provide actionable insights and consultative direction for their claims organizations. Prior to joining Mitchell, Mandell was director of Northern Operations for B&R Auto Wrecking, a manager for Precision Collision Auto Body, and a claims representative for Progressive Insurance. He frequently speaks at industry events on trends in auto insurance, collision repair and vehicle complexity and has been quoted in publications including The New York Times, Wired UK, Road & Track and Automotive News.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

More information on registering for the CIECA Webinar can be found on their website.