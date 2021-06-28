Is a $15 Minimum Wage Coming?

June 28, 2021—Another state is making the move toward a $15 minimum wage, with Delaware planning to gradually increase its wages until it meets the mark in 2025, CNBC reported.

The bill has passed through the state legislature and just needs to be signed by Gov. John Carney. Currently 29 states and D.C. have minimum wages above the federal minimum wage. Florida is also in the process of gradually raising their rate to $15, and is expected to reach the mark by 2026.

However, despite the momentum in the states, it is unknown if that will affect progress for a national minimum wage, the report said.

“I don’t think the Delaware vote changes the dynamic a ton,” Michael Saltsman, managing director at the Employment Policies Institute, told the outlet.