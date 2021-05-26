MENU

News

Expect Plenty Of Vehicle Travel This Summer

May 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Traffic

May 26, 2021—Americans are planning to ramp up travel this summer, and they are going to do it on the road. 


A new survey conducted by Bridgestone found that more than half of Americans plan to travel only by car this summer to reach their vacation destinations. Nearly four out of five respondents said they feel safer in a car than on a plane, and nearly one third said they plan to travel more than 500 miles by car this summer.


And despite the increased reliance on driving, many of the survey’s respondents haven’t kept up with their vehicle’s maintenance. Forty-six percent of respondents indicated they have not checked their tire pressure within the past three months. 


This signals a likely increase in maintenance and collision repair service in the next several months. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

