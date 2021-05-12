MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

AASP/MA Releases Statement on DRPs

May 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AASP-MA collision repair industry DRPs news
pexels-pressmaster-3851254.jpg
May 12, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts yesterday issued a position statement on DRPs..

AASP/MA’s position statement regarding what it called insurance referral and program contracts, according to a press release, is as follows:
 
"AASP/MA is a pro-consumer association representing all collision repairers and mechanical repair shops regardless of insurance affiliation. However, it is our firm belief that the restrictive and suppressive insurance referral and 'program' contracts are a detriment to our industry and could create a liability risk for vehicle owners and collision repairers. We strive to advance the industry through education, regulatory enforcement and legislation to dismantle the control and influence insurers have on consumers and our industry."

The group also included its mission statement in the release, which is as follows:

"AASP/MA is comprised of independent collision repairers, dealership collision shops and mechanical repair facilities. Our mission is to continuously strive to advocate for consumers, educate repairers and create unity as the voice for repairers within Massachusetts. By providing education and support, AASP/MA strives to assist all shops to achieve their objectives. We are an association of colleagues with a common goal: To protect the consumer while ensuring the survival and prosperity of the businesses we represent and the industry as a whole."
 
Click here for more information.
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi Enter Exclusive Agreement

Mitchell 1 Expands ADAS Offerings

Related Articles

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Ford Releases Position Statement on Bumper Fascia Repair

You must login or register in order to post a comment.