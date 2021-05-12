AASP/MA Releases Statement on DRPs
May 12, 2021—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts yesterday issued a position statement on DRPs..
AASP/MA’s position statement regarding what it called insurance referral and program contracts, according to a press release, is as follows:
"AASP/MA is a pro-consumer association representing all collision repairers and mechanical repair shops regardless of insurance affiliation. However, it is our firm belief that the restrictive and suppressive insurance referral and 'program' contracts are a detriment to our industry and could create a liability risk for vehicle owners and collision repairers. We strive to advance the industry through education, regulatory enforcement and legislation to dismantle the control and influence insurers have on consumers and our industry."
The group also included its mission statement in the release, which is as follows:
"AASP/MA is comprised of independent collision repairers, dealership collision shops and mechanical repair facilities. Our mission is to continuously strive to advocate for consumers, educate repairers and create unity as the voice for repairers within Massachusetts. By providing education and support, AASP/MA strives to assist all shops to achieve their objectives. We are an association of colleagues with a common goal: To protect the consumer while ensuring the survival and prosperity of the businesses we represent and the industry as a whole."
Click here for more information.
