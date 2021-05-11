MENU

Ford Releases Position Statement on Bumper Fascia Repair

May 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 11, 2021—Ford Motor Company on Friday released a position statement regarding repairs of bumper fascia that work with advanced driver-assistance systems.

Press releases form the company cover both Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and say that bumper fascias from both brands can include ADAS features such as pre-collision assist with AEB, active park assist, intelligent adaptive cruise control, and more.

As such FMC says it is limiting the types of repairs on Ford and Lincoln vehicles that have front and rear bumper fascias equipped with ADAS features.

"Repair of bumper fascias using fillers, reinforcement tape, hot staples or plastic welding can adversely affect ADAS operation," the press releases say. "For this reason, Ford Motor Company is limiting repairs on front and rear bumper fascias on all Ford Motor Company vehicles equipped with any ADAS features to topcoat refinish only. Topcoat finish cannot exceed 12 mils (300 microns) in total thickness. Any bumper fascia damage that requires substrate repairs must be replaced."

Read the entire position statements at FordCrashParts.com and OEM1Stop.com.   

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

