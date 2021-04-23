CARSTAR Adds Location

April 23, 2021—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Monmouth Collision, according to a press release.

“As a new business venture, I knew I needed some support to grow, so I decided to join the CARSTAR team,” John Rapisarda, owner of CARSTAR Monmouth Collision, says in the release. “My son and daughter are both already showing an interest in the business and I love that I can pass this down to them, keeping it in the family.”

The 5,200-square-foot center in Fremont, N.J., is an I-CAR Gold facility and has aluminum repair capabilities as well as Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai, Kia, FCA, and Assured Performance certifications.

