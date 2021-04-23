MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

CARSTAR Adds Location

April 23, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar Collision Repair Industry John Rapisarda Monmouth Collision news
open sign

April 23, 2021—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Monmouth Collision, according to a press release. 

“As a new business venture, I knew I needed some support to grow, so I decided to join the CARSTAR team,” John Rapisarda, owner of CARSTAR Monmouth Collision, says in the release. “My son and daughter are both already showing an interest in the business and I love that I can pass this down to them, keeping it in the family.”

The 5,200-square-foot center in Fremont, N.J., is an I-CAR Gold facility and has aluminum repair capabilities as well as Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai, Kia, FCA, and Assured Performance certifications.  
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Hood Master Challenge Returns

Aftermarket Parts Training Session Announced

Related Articles

CARSTAR Adds Another Location to Lineup

CARSTAR Adds Los Angeles Location

CARSTAR Adds Canadian Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.