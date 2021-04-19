MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

CARSTAR Location Donates Food To Frontline Workers

April 19, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar Collision Repair Industry COVID-19 donation news

April 19, 2021—A CARSTAR location in La Habra, Calif., recently provided food for 150 staff at Providence St. Jude Medical Center, according to a press release. 

“We wanted to try and do something for our local healthcare workers and once we started investigating ways to give back, we realized we could also help support a local business if we donated a meal,” the shop’s owner, Dennis Truong, says in the release. “Our goal became clear afterwards, to provide a meal for every staff member–with food from a wonderful local restaurant.”

Troung purchased meals from Lee’s Sandwiches, a locally owned bakery. Lee’s Sandwiches also joined into the contribution, providing a discount because the meal was for La Habra frontline healthcare workers.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Is State Farm Dropping Dealership Collision Repairers?

ATI Hosting Webinar On KPIs Today

WIN Conference To Feature Collision Media Panel

Related Articles

Caliber Gives to Frontline Workers

Ford, 3M Ship Respirators to Frontline Workers

OEC Donates Computer to Non-Profit Food Pantry

You must login or register in order to post a comment.