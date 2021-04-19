CARSTAR Location Donates Food To Frontline Workers

April 19, 2021—A CARSTAR location in La Habra, Calif., recently provided food for 150 staff at Providence St. Jude Medical Center, according to a press release.

“We wanted to try and do something for our local healthcare workers and once we started investigating ways to give back, we realized we could also help support a local business if we donated a meal,” the shop’s owner, Dennis Truong, says in the release. “Our goal became clear afterwards, to provide a meal for every staff member–with food from a wonderful local restaurant.”

Troung purchased meals from Lee’s Sandwiches, a locally owned bakery. Lee’s Sandwiches also joined into the contribution, providing a discount because the meal was for La Habra frontline healthcare workers.