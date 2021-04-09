MENU

News

Register Now for ASE's Instructor Training Conference

April 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Education

April 9, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence announced that registration is now open for its 2021 ASE Instructor Training Conference.

The virtual event, hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, is July 26-30 and is intended for high school and college instructors from auto, truck, and collision repair programs nationwide, a press release says.

Each of the conference's 90-minute sessions will count toward the education foundation's annual training requirement, the release says. To register, click here.

The ASE Education Foundation works with more than 2,300 automotive technology training programs and some 50,000 students, according to the release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

