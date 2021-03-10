MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

BASF Backs BMW Brand

March 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS BASF BMW paint and materials paint department paint suppliers
bhbhbh

March 11, 2021—BASF has become the exclusive supplier to Fit4Paint, BMW's private label for paint products. 

Fit4Paint has a portfolio of protection, cleaning, mixing, masking, painting, and polishing accessories to fit the needs of BMW painters, according to a press release. 

The two-year agreement is exclusive to BMW dealers across 18 countries: Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Russia, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Slovakia, and Slovenia. 

"BMW body shops utilize the full suite of training, advanced business management solutions including audits and digital color management to ensure their teams stay ahead. Fit4Paint seamlessly completes the offer for the body shop with OEM recommended paint accessories which assures a higher and safer standard of refinish work," Martina Fischer, global strategic account manager for BMW Group, BASF Automotive Refinish Solutions Europe, says in the release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AkzoNobel Launches Instructional Center

Classic Collision Reaches 65 Locations

Related Articles

BASF Canada, BMW Partner on Training Course

ProColor Backs California Autobody Association

Service King Backs Employees with In-House Fund

You must login or register in order to post a comment.