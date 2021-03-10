BASF Backs BMW Brand

March 11, 2021—BASF has become the exclusive supplier to Fit4Paint, BMW's private label for paint products.

Fit4Paint has a portfolio of protection, cleaning, mixing, masking, painting, and polishing accessories to fit the needs of BMW painters, according to a press release.

The two-year agreement is exclusive to BMW dealers across 18 countries: Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Russia, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

"BMW body shops utilize the full suite of training, advanced business management solutions including audits and digital color management to ensure their teams stay ahead. Fit4Paint seamlessly completes the offer for the body shop with OEM recommended paint accessories which assures a higher and safer standard of refinish work," Martina Fischer, global strategic account manager for BMW Group, BASF Automotive Refinish Solutions Europe, says in the release.