MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

March 10, 2021
NOLN Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
ADAPT

March 10, 2021—Advertising campaigns have been overestimating vehicle’s capabilities since the 1960s, but with today’s technology, hyperbolic language has the power to be dangerous.

In the 1960s, Chrysler ran a campaign for its Imperial model, advertising it as “foot-less driving” said Daniel McGehee, director of the National Advanced Driving Simulator and associate professor of industrial and systems engineering at the University of Iowa. What is it foot-less driving, you’re wondering?

“Cruise control,” said McGehee. “In the mid 1960s, the Imperial was heavily marketed towards women, inferring you won’t run your stockings if you drive this car.” 

Today’s vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems are not advertised as foot-less, but even more misleadingly as “driverless,” which implies that the occupant doesn’t have to, and perhaps shouldn’t, pay attention to how the vehicle is acting. McGehee said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

 

What’s in a name? 

McGehee said ADAS features were not created to replace the driver, but rather to enhance the driver’s abilities by “looking over the driver’s shoulder.”

Ad campaigns that show highly intelligent ADAS features as “self-driving” and “driverless” are not only inaccurate but could lead to potentially dangerous assumptions being made. “ADAS means the car is looking over your shoulder,” said McGehee, “It’s not automation, it is not controlling the vehicle independent of the driver.” 

Liza Dixon, a PhD candidate at Bosch studying human-machine interaction in automated driving, coined the term “autonowashing” to refer to the phenomena of “making something appear to be more autonomous than it really is,” which she said could have catastrophic consequences. 

 

To read the whole article and find out why repairers need to get their lingo straight, head over to ADAPT.

The NOLN staff reporters cover the quick maintenance industry every day, from top to bottom. For news inquiries, please contact news@noln.net.

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2020 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

You must login or register in order to post a comment.