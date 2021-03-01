PPG Launches Iso-Free Primer, Catalyst

March 1, 2021—PPG announced the launch of its NCP450 Iso-Free Primer Surfacer, and NCX455 Iso-Free Catalyst in the U.S. market.

According to a press release, the NCP450 is ideal for small repairs as it is "easy to apply, wets up nicely, and lays down smooth."

Pete Ragone, manager of PPG's collision segment and automotive refinish, says in the release, “Collision centers using the NCP450 Iso-Free Primer will experience a noticeable enhancement in results. This easy-to-use primer surfacer has been formulated to build quickly, sand easily, and provide excellent color holdout, providing an invisible repair with minimal effort. This launch is the debut of an excellent product that PPG customers will appreciate.”

Image: PPG