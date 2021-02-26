MENU

News

Professionals Auto Body Gains GM Certification

February 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
certification certification requirements general motors General Motors vehicles
Feb. 26, 2021—Professionals Auto Body in Pennsylvania has been awarded General Motors' highest level of certification for collision and mechanical repairs. 

According to a press release, Professionals Auto Body has been serving its community for four decades and now has one of the highest certifications in the area. 

“The many certifications we have are only one step to a quality safe repair," said Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body, in the press release. "There are many things that have to be in place, and the biggest is a culture throughout the company for high levels of quality oriented staff with the commitment to service our customers. Those are very difficult to find."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

