News

CIECA to Develop New Industry Standards

February 5, 2021
Feb. 5, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association board of trustees has approved an initiative to develop a new generation of CIECA standards. 

According to a press release, the new CIECA API Standards will supplement the existing XML-based Business Message Suite standards and "provide the collision industry with a new set of tools for integration." 

On Feb. 25, a CIECAST titled "The Next Generation of CIECA Standards" will provide an overview of the standards and how they will affect various segments of the industry. Register for the event here

“Over the years, CIECA has evolved to become the recognized standards body for the collision industry and is continuously monitoring the market to find ways to meet the needs of members,” Paul Barry, executive director for CIECA, says in the release. “We’re excited that the CIECA API Standards will be the next step in the evolution of collision industry data standards and leverage contemporary technologies.”
 

