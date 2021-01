Jan. 4, 2021—Nexsyis Collision, Inc. has partnered with Global Payments in order to provide customers with an integrated payment solution.

According to a press release, through Nexsyis' management software, shops are able to initiate and reconcile credit, debit, chip cards, and contactless cards through Global Payments' payment system.

Those interested in activating the integration can visit this link to process an account.