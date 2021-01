Jan. 4, 2021—The National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program has donated a vehicle to a single mom of five children who lives in Norfolk, Va.

Last spring while driving, Deanna Bell was struck by another driver and could not afford the repair costs, leaving her and her five children without transportation, reported the Virginian-Pilot.

Now, the family is the proud owner of a 2013 GMC Terrain, refurbished by Hendrick Collision Center of Norfolk.