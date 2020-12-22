Ford Recalls 2021 E-Series

Dec. 22, 2020—Ford Motor Company has recalled almost 30,000 vehicles for a possible burn risk.

The model under recall is the 2021 E-Series, which is commonly used as hotel and airport shuttles, as well as ambulances, reports the Detroit Free Press. The 29,344 vehicles being recalled have been found to overheat, due to insulation that fails to extend throughout the vehicle, creating a fire risk.

In order to fix the issue, dealers will check engine covers for gaps and install insulation patches where needed.