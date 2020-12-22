MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Ford Recalls 2021 E-Series

December 22, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS fire risk ford Ford 2021 E-Series safety recall
fg

Dec. 22, 2020—Ford Motor Company has recalled almost 30,000 vehicles for a possible burn risk. 

The model under recall is the 2021 E-Series, which is commonly used as hotel and airport shuttles, as well as ambulances, reports the Detroit Free Press. The 29,344 vehicles being recalled have been found to overheat, due to insulation that fails to extend throughout the vehicle, creating a fire risk.

In order to fix the issue, dealers will check engine covers for gaps and install insulation patches where needed. 

Related Articles

Ford Recalls F-Series Due to Tailgate Issue

Ford Recalls F-Series Trucks Again

You must login or register in order to post a comment.