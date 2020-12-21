MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Relief Bill Clarifies, Extends PPP

December 21, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
fdj

Dec. 21, 2020—A new coronavirus relief bill moving through by Congress extends the Payment Protection Program and clarifies how business owners can deduct expenses related to those funds.

Members of Congress reached a deal on a $900 billion economic relief package on Dec. 20, reports the Associated Press. Part of the package is a $284 billion extension of the PPP. This round of loans offers forgiveness to companies with fewer than 500 employees, reports Bloomberg.

The bill also clarified tax write-offs for PPP-related expenses. Business owners can deduct expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans, legislators determined.

The relief package also included a boost unemployment insurance and direct payments to taxpayers.

Related Articles

Senate Approves PPP Reform Bill 

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

FMCSA Clarifies How to Request a Non-Preventable Crash Data Review

You must login or register in order to post a comment.