News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

December 10, 2020
Dec. 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Leadership Lessons From Kids: OwnershipBBN Times 

Leadership and ownership often go hand in hand, but it's important to remember to let your employees take ownership too. 

Six Lessons To Prepare Inclusive Leaders of Tomorrow — Forbes

Conscious inclusivity is a necessity in today's workplace, start preparing now. 

Want To Win Someone Over? Talk Like They DoHarvard Business Review  

The new golden rule of leadership is to treat someone how they want to be treated. 

