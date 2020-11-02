MENU

News

This Week in Business Strategies

November 2, 2020
No Comments
Nov. 2, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Can't Find Great People? It Might be the Job — Inc. 

If the last five people have failed in a job, it isn't the people, it's the job. Luckily, there are ways to redesign the job for success. Here's how.

Hiring Remotely is the New Reality. Here's How to Do It with Speed — Fast Company

The author and chief executive of a prescription-delivery company recommends turning to your network over résumé sorters when hiring.

To Build Less-Biased AI, Hire a More-Diverse Team — Harvard Business Review  

Technology will always be limited by the perspectives of the people building it.

