EU Tackling Excessive Emissions

Sept. 2, 2020—The European Commission can now recall vehicles if they breach emission limits set forth by the European Union. The rules allow the EU's executive power to check cars for compliance as well as order recalls across all 27 countries.

According to Reuters, this is an attempt by the EU to avoid another "dieselgate" scandal. It came out in 2015 that for years Volkswagen knowingly manufactured vehicles that did not comply with emissions standards. Now, manufacturers who breach emission laws could be subject to fines of up to €30,000 per car.

Previously, recalls and fines could only be doled out by the national authority that originally approved the vehicle, but the commission said that system did not allow vehicles to be corrected in a timely nor nationwide manner.

The new set of rules also gives the commission power to revoke roadworthiness certifications if vehicles or automakers are not complying.