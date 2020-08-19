Maaco Gives Back

Aug. 19, 2020—Two months ago, two teenagers broke into the home of Jason Mullins just outside of Boise, Idaho, shooting him and his son. Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting has been helping the two of them recover during these difficult times by hosting fundraisers and galvanizing the community behind them.

Mullins, a self-employed house painter, had to have his upper femur replaced as a result of his injuries. According to a press release, it has been a struggle for the Mullins family due to the combination of recovery, medical bills, and Mullins not being able to work.

“If you are going to be a part of the community, and want the community to support you, then you need to support your community in return,” says Maaco franchisee Matt Davlin in the press release. “The Maaco brand recognition and brand awareness provide me the ability to use it to help others in our community when they are in need.”

So far, Maaco has raised almost $5,000 for the family.

Image: Maaco