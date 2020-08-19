MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Maaco Gives Back

August 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Community crime fundraiser home invasion maaco
jhgjhg

Aug. 19, 2020—Two months ago, two teenagers broke into the home of Jason Mullins just outside of Boise, Idaho, shooting him and his son. Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting has been helping the two of them recover during these difficult times by hosting fundraisers and galvanizing the community behind them. 

Mullins, a self-employed house painter, had to have his upper femur replaced as a result of his injuries. According to a press release, it has been a struggle for the Mullins family due to the combination of recovery, medical bills, and Mullins not being able to work. 

“If you are going to be a part of the community, and want the community to support you, then you need to support your community in return,” says Maaco franchisee Matt Davlin in the press release. “The Maaco brand recognition and brand awareness provide me the ability to use it to help others in our community when they are in need.”

So far, Maaco has raised almost $5,000 for the family. 

 

Image: Maaco

Related Articles

Collision Shops that Give Back and Get Back

Fullbay Gives Back to Heavy-Duty Segment

You must login or register in order to post a comment.