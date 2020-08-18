MENU

News

Repairability Technical Support Portal Free Through 2020

August 18, 2020
Aug. 18, 2020—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair announced last week that it will extend free access to its Repairability Technical Support Portal through the end of the year. 

According to a press release, Scott VanHulle, manager of RTS and OEM relations, says, "We recognize the strong value RTS provides to the industry and have seen a large uptick in use, in particular, during April through July, aiding our decision to extend this important resource free of charge to anyone in the industry throughout the remainder of the year.” 

The Repairability Technical Support Portal launched in 2014 and was designed to offer the most up-to-date collision repair technical information to all in the industry. VanHulle says anyone is welcome to submit a question and I-CAR's team will do its best to answer. I-CAR is also tracking the frequency of specific issues researched in order to analyze trends and offer more detailed training courses where there is a lack of information. 

