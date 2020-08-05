BREAKING: SEMA, AAPEX 2020 Canceled

Aug. 5, 2020—Though plans were in the works to make the show go on, the entire SEMA Show and the in-person AAPEX Show have been officially canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, according to press releases.

The cancellations also come due to concerns that event facilities and services will be unavailable for the show, according to the SEMA press release.

Full refunds for SEMA 2020 exhibitor booth deposits and attendee registration fees will be issued.

According to an AAPEX press release, the show will be still be held the week of Nov. 3, the same week as the originally planned event, and additional details will be available Aug. 19.

A recent SEMA Show survey showed possible interest in a virtual trade show. The association will be working with industry members to determine interest in specific alternatives, according to the release.

The 2021 SEMA Show is scheduled for Nov. 2-5. The annual event consistently brings more than 160,000 people and 2,400 exhibiting companies to the Las Vegas Convention Center and neighboring venues. According to AAPEX, the 2021 event will be held Nov. 2-4 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.