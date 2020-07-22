MENU

Toyota Recalls 183,397 Pickup Trucks

July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020—Toyota Tundra pickup trucks, 183,397 of them to be exact, are being recalled after the vehicle's electrical system was improperly installed. According to Consumer Reports, the turn signal bulbs were connected to the wrong wires, meaning they do not fully illuminate. 

The defect violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, which regulates all automotive lighting and signaling, according the Code of Federal Regulations. The problem was noticed by a Toyota employee, which prompted an investigation. 

The dull vehicle is expected to be recalled September 21 when Toyota will rewire it free of charge. 

 

Image: Toyota

