This Week in Leadership Tactics

July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Creative Ways Small Businesses Are Supporting Employees With Kids During the Pandemic — Inc. 

Here are some low- and no-cost ways that employers can help parents and caregivers balance personal and professional responsibilities.

This Mother-Daughter Entrepreneurial Team Thinks Community is Key to Inclusion — Fast Company

Startup Medley aims to break down silos through virtual group coaching sessions. Here's how.

Learn to Solicit Feedback … from Your Kids — Harvard Business Review  

Performance reviews aren’t just for the workplace. Here are four steps to conduct meaningful conversations with your kids.

