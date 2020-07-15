Volvo Recalls Vehicles for Faulty Safety Feature

Volvo recalled more than 2.2 million vehicles worldwide due to a seatbelt defect. The cable that connects the front seat belts to the car has proven to wear out prematurely. As the cable weathers, it puts the driver at risk of not being restrained in the event of a crash.

The affected models were built anywhere between 2006 and 2019. The models in question include the S60, S60L, S60 Cross Country, S80L, V60, and V60 Cross Country, V70 wagons, and XC60 and XC70 SUVs.

Volvo will be contacting owners later this summer to replace the steel cable free of charge.