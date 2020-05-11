Capitalize on Social Media Marketing

May 11, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

The Social Selling System: Flipping a Follower into a Client – Entrepreneur

How do you flip a social media follower into a client? Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be complicated. You just make it about You, Me and Us.

Reopening Your Business: 3 Ways to Support Your Employees – Inc

Whether you're planning to reopen your business imminently or not for several months, you still have to take care of your employees.

How businesses can make positive change during the pandemic – Fast Company

As businesses struggle to survive the pandemic, some might emerge with better social and environmental practice. There’s a huge difference between companies that are serious about making a difference and those that adopt a mission statement because they think it makes them sound better.