Properly Repair Connected Cars

May 6, 2020—During the month of May, ADAPT, a sister brand of FenderBender, is covering every topic related to connectivity. Is your shop properly set up wirelessly to accommodate connected cars? Do you know how the life cycle of a vehicle is changed if it is a connected car? ADAPT is answering these questions and more.

In recent technology news, Volkswagen is linking its production plants to the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud.

Automakers are able to work on vehicle designs remotely, but some OEMS have announced delays in the deliveries of their electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle improvements. Ford announced the delay of the launch of the Mustang Mach-E. General Motors also announced its reveal of the GMC Hummer EV, a rival to Tesla's Cybertruck, has been pushed back due to the coronavirus.

Strategies

Is the Customer Connected Throughout the Repair?

With a car nowadays costing over $35,000 on average and being the second-most expensive household item, it's vital for repair shops to "digitize the customer journey."

The Epicenter of Self-Driving Car Repairs

For approximately the past two years, repair shops have grown in the California area to include ADAS calibration repairs and prepare for self-driving cars in the future.

Maximize Your Remote Calibration Opportunities

Remote calibration tools can help collision shops service a variety of ADAS models. But make sure you've got the right tools in place at the shop.