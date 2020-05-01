VIDEO: Get to Tomorrow Today with Mike Anderson

MENU

May 1, 2020
Recorded live at the 2019 FenderBender Management Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson (owner of Collision Advice) presented to hundreds of shop owners from across the country during one of the nation's most valued collision repair summits. 

In this special presentation, you will learn:

  • How to prepare and profit from advanced vehicle design, market consolidation and technological trends
  • How to scale up efficiency and operations to compete with consolidation
  • How to do business as Wayne Gretzky played hockey; by going where the business will be

Catch Anderson and other top industry talent at the 2020 FenderBender Management Conference.

About the FenderBender Management Conference

The FenderBender Management Conference features some of the industry’s top operators speaking on topics ranging from operations management to brand marketing. The three-day event touts more than 40 sessions and countless networking opportunities in a peer-to-peer learning environment proven to help collision repair decision-makers gain tangible strategies to implement in their businesses on Day 1. For information on the 2020 Conference, held Sept. 14-16 in downtown Minneapolis, visit fenderbenderconference.com.

