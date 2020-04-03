Ed. Foundation Honors Late Executive Director

April 3, 2020—A memorial fund has been established by the Collision Repair Education Foundation in honor of their former executive director, Ron Ray, who passed away over the weekend.

Ray was the Education Foundation’s executive director from 1997-2007. Prior to working for the Collision Repair Education Foundation, Ron worked at Porsche Cars NA and American Honda. After his tenure at CREF, he continued his career at I-CAR for the education segment and then as an instructor at Lincoln Tech-Nashville prior to retirement.

The fund will support the collision students and schools that Ray supported throughout his career.