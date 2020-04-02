MENU

WEBINAR: Thriving Through COVID-19

April 2, 2020
Anna Zeck
To say it's been a stressful time with lots of uncertainty these past few weeks is an understatement. As a result, FenderBender called up Mike Anderson of CollisionAdvice.com and superstar shop owner and FenderBender columnist Jason Boggs of Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders to answer questions about the shop impact, keys to managing cash flow, how to bring in customers, keeping employees safe, the industry-wide impact, and the loans and benefits available to shops right now.

If you're in need of a practical, optimistic, solutions-oriented pep talk, this is it!

Presenters

MIKE ANDERSON is the owner of Collision Advice and one of the most accomplished speakers, trainers and advisors in the collision repair industry. Anderson owned Wagonwork Collision Centers in Alexandria, Va., in the past, with an ASE-certified technical staff that also held numerous OEM certifications. An Accredited Automotive Manager, Anderson has used his wealth of real-world experience and success to create Collision Advice, a training and consulting firm that helps shop operators nationwide run better, more profitable businesses. He is a facilitator for Axalta Coating Systems' 20 Groups in the U.S. and Canada, and has led and served on numerous industry boards and associations.

JASON BOGGS has spent the last 20 years in the auto industry, including the last 18 operating Boggs Auto Collision Rebuilders, his family's repair business in Woodbury, N.J. Jason has attended the Disney Institute and Discover Leadership, and has studied lean manufacturing processes, Theory of Constraints, Six Sigma, and other operation principles and how they apply to the collision repair business. He graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 1997.

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, FIXED and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

