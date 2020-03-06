How to Smoothly Exit Your Business 

March 6, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building articles from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Tips On How to Exit Your Business With Your Sanity Intact – Inc

You have made all the right decisions and have grown your business to the point of being able to sell it for a significant profit. And once the time comes to pull the trigger and put it on the market, the wheels start to fall off.

Think Being Close to Your Employees Will Motivate Them to Go Above and Beyond? Think Again – Entrepreneur

Leaders should be aware that there may be limits to the benefits of building a strong work relationship with their employees.

How to Achieve Resilient Growth Throughout the Business Cycle – Harvard Business Review

When it comes to growth resilience blue-ocean market-creating moves stand out.