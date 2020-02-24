MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Kia Recalls Nearly 230K Vehicles

February 24, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ABS antilock brake system auto cars Kias recalled moisture in antilock brake system recalls short circuit vehicle on fire

Feb. 24, 2020—More than 228,000 Kia Sedona minivans and Kia Sorento SUVs are being recalled over concerns that they could catch fire, reported Consumer Reports.

The problem is caused by moisture that can get into the antilock brake system’s (ABS) electronics, which can lead to a short circuit and increase the risk of an engine compartment fire, even when the affected vehicles are parked and turned off.

The company is instructing owners of affected models to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until a repair has been done.

Kia dealerships will install a relay in the main junction box to prevent power from being directed to the brake system’s ABS electronics when the vehicle’s ignition switch is turned off.

Related Articles

BMW Recalls 230K Vehicles with Possible Takata Airbags

Subaru Recalls Nearly 400K Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.