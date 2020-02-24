Kia Recalls Nearly 230K Vehicles

Feb. 24, 2020—More than 228,000 Kia Sedona minivans and Kia Sorento SUVs are being recalled over concerns that they could catch fire, reported Consumer Reports.

The problem is caused by moisture that can get into the antilock brake system’s (ABS) electronics, which can lead to a short circuit and increase the risk of an engine compartment fire, even when the affected vehicles are parked and turned off.

The company is instructing owners of affected models to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until a repair has been done.

Kia dealerships will install a relay in the main junction box to prevent power from being directed to the brake system’s ABS electronics when the vehicle’s ignition switch is turned off.