PPG Appoints New Vice President

Feb. 19, 2020—Tom Maziarz has been named PPG vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, effective March 1.

Maziarz will succeed Greg Benckart, who has announced his intent to retire, effective July 1.

Maziarz, currently general manager, marketing and sales, automotive refinish, USCA, joined PPG in 1993 and has progressed through a variety of sales management positions. He served as director of sales for the company’s insurance and services business, and held a variety of roles in PPG’s architectural coatings business, including vice president, stores and dealers, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada.

Benckart joined PPG in 1980 as a sales trainee in PPG’s previous fiber glass business. Benckart became vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, in July 2012.