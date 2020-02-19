MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

PPG Appoints New Vice President

February 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto automotive paint automotive refinish cars paint PPG Vice President vice president of company

Feb. 19, 2020—Tom Maziarz has been named PPG vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, effective March 1.

Maziarz will succeed Greg Benckart, who has announced his intent to retire, effective July 1.

Maziarz, currently general manager, marketing and sales, automotive refinish, USCA, joined PPG in 1993 and has progressed through a variety of sales management positions. He served as director of sales for the company’s insurance and services business, and held a variety of roles in PPG’s architectural coatings business, including vice president, stores and dealers, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada.

Benckart joined PPG in 1980 as a sales trainee in PPG’s previous fiber glass business. Benckart became vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, in July 2012.

Related Articles

PPG Appoints New Executive

GEICO Names New Vice President of Claims

You must login or register in order to post a comment.