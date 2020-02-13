FutureTechs Rock Awards Nominations Open Soon

Feb. 13, 2020—TechForce Foundation has announced its second annual FutureTechs Rock Awards, which will honor future transportation technicians who display rare passion for the auto industry.

Nominations of outstanding student technicians from around the country are open March 1-March 24 and can be accessed by visiting www.TechForce.org/FutureTechsRock.

The FutureTechs Rock Awards were created in an effort to highlight the best students enrolled in transportation technician educational programs. Eligible programs include, but are not limited to: collision repair, restoration, automotive, and welding and CNC.

Each finalist, as selected by a panel of judges, will receive a prize tool voucher and several additional prizes provided by TechForce partners. One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 TechForce Foundation scholarship or grand prize tool voucher.