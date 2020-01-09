MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Survey: Scanning Use Increasing Rapidly 

January 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto cars CollisionAdvice CRASH Network Repair Process shop survey vehicle scanning Who Pays For What

Jan. 9, 2020—The industry’s adoption of vehicle scanning as a part of the repair process can be seen in the results of the “Who Pays for What” surveys conducted for a number of years by Collision Advice and CRASH Network.

In the survey conducted this past Fall, just 11 percent of shops said they might skip a post-repair scan because no dash lights are lit – not a legitimate reason – but in the same survey in 2016, nearly half of all shops (44 percent) said that was a reason they might skip the scan. Likewise, three years ago about 1 in 5 shops said they didn't perform scans because they don't have the tools necessary to perform the scans. In the latest survey, just 2 percent used that as an excuse.

More than 97 percent of shops now say they are at least negotiating to be paid for vehicle scans, and 88 percent say they are being paid regularly when they do.

The first of the four 2019 “Who Pays for What?” surveys, which focuses on “not-included” refinish operations, is open now through the end of January at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JHPCT8B

 

 

 

Related Articles

Survey: Increase in Shops Charging for Admin Tasks

Nagy's to Use asTech for Pre- and Post-Scanning

You must login or register in order to post a comment.