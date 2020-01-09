Survey: Scanning Use Increasing Rapidly 

Jan. 9, 2020—The industry’s adoption of vehicle scanning as a part of the repair process can be seen in the results of the “Who Pays for What” surveys conducted for a number of years by Collision Advice and CRASH Network.

In the survey conducted this past Fall, just 11 percent of shops said they might skip a post-repair scan because no dash lights are lit – not a legitimate reason – but in the same survey in 2016, nearly half of all shops (44 percent) said that was a reason they might skip the scan. Likewise, three years ago about 1 in 5 shops said they didn't perform scans because they don't have the tools necessary to perform the scans. In the latest survey, just 2 percent used that as an excuse.

More than 97 percent of shops now say they are at least negotiating to be paid for vehicle scans, and 88 percent say they are being paid regularly when they do.

The first of the four 2019 “Who Pays for What?” surveys, which focuses on “not-included” refinish operations, is open now through the end of January at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/JHPCT8B