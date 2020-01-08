Scent Technology Designed to Keep Drivers Alert on Roads

Jan. 8, 2020—Moodify, a startup company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, recently said it has figured out how to use scents to increase auto safety, according to a report by CNET.

Many of today's vehicles are fitted with driver alertness systems that can identify if you're getting drowsy behind the wheel and remind you to take a break or grab a cup of coffee.Still, it's relatively easy to ignore these alerts.

Moodify Red could be used to wake drivers, so "Accidents that are caused by drowsy drivers or by microsleep could … be totally avoided by using this kind of smell."

The company says it is in talks with OEMs including Toyota.