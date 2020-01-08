MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0120Digital EditionOnline Edition

5 Trends That Could Alter Collision Repair

Getting the Most Out of Your CRM

How I Work: Bob Winters

Keys for Creating Cash Flow

Own Your Future

Service King Turns Mentorship on its Ear

Ford's Mach-E Hints at Shift Toward EVs

Aligning Career Goals with Everyday Tasks

Playing it Cool as a Leader

Snap Shop: George's Auto Body

The Keys to Achieving Your Goals

The Value of Social Media Marketing

News

Scent Technology Designed to Keep Drivers Alert on Roads

January 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS alertness auto cars driving safely Moodify scent technology staying awake Toyota

Jan. 8, 2020—Moodify, a startup company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, recently said it has figured out how to use scents to increase auto safety, according to a report by CNET.

Many of today's vehicles are fitted with driver alertness systems that can identify if you're getting drowsy behind the wheel and remind you to take a break or grab a cup of coffee.Still, it's relatively easy to ignore these alerts.

Moodify Red could be used to wake drivers, so "Accidents that are caused by drowsy drivers or by microsleep could … be totally avoided by using this kind of smell."

The company says it is in talks with OEMs including Toyota. 

Related Articles

Ford: Proper vehicle lighting keeps drivers alert

Jaguar Land Rover Alerting Drivers to Hazards

You must login or register in order to post a comment.