Washington Independent Collision Repairer's Association Joins SCRS

Dec. 31, 2019—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) this week announced that the Washington Independent Collision Repairer’s Association (WICRA) as the latest state association to affiliate with SCRS.

WICRA was established in April 2019, and announced to the industry in November. The main focus of the association is to improve the business climate for its members – automotive professionals and businesses throughout the state of Washington.

"As every volunteer around the SCRS board table knows, associations are the result of people willing to show up, roll up their sleeves and get to work for the industry," said SCRS executive director Aaron Schulenburg. "We’ve all got a lot of admiration for individuals who go to work not for themselves or their own betterment, but to support the industry around them. We look forward to watching this association grow."