ECD Auto Design Electrifies Classic Mustangs

ECD Auto Design , a major Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, announced the integration of cutting-edge EV powertrains into its Mustang Fastback and Convertible models, according to a news release.

Following the recent announcement of ECD Auto Design’s product expansion into the American muscle car market, this significant move emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability and ultimately customization options.

The classic Ford Mustang line will now offer electric powertrain options, crafted within ECD’s state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot facility. Each vehicle will exemplify ECD's dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive design. In line with ECD's world renown customization model, every classic Mustang will offer a range of powertrain configurations, allowing customers to tailor their vehicles to their preferences.

The electric powertrains will be based off ECD’s second generation 300 HP with direct drive units and will include DC fast charging. Twin Derale high performance coolers are utilized for optimal flexibility and airflow. The range for the Mustang EV model is approximately 150 miles, fully charged.

ECD’s experience in retrofitting Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar E-Types with EV powertrains was further enhanced into its second-generation units that will be carried over to the Mustang. The distinctive features of ECD’s second-generation electric powertrains include:

Fast Charge : high speed charging, going from 10% to 80% in less than one hour – perfect for any lifestyle.

: high speed charging, going from 10% to 80% in less than one hour – perfect for any lifestyle. Creep Mode : Facilitates slow driving when the brake is released, bringing the driver experience even closer to a traditional automatic transmission. This feature is also powerful enough to hold an ECD build at a stop on inclines.

: Facilitates slow driving when the brake is released, bringing the driver experience even closer to a traditional automatic transmission. This feature is also powerful enough to hold an ECD build at a stop on inclines. Cruise Control : New electric vehicles will have standard cruise control functionality, perfectly in line with modern EV expectations.

: New electric vehicles will have standard cruise control functionality, perfectly in line with modern EV expectations. All-new components : Each build will receive a brand-new, U.S.-made electric system. Plus, each component has warranties from the vendor, improving customer service time.

: Each build will receive a brand-new, U.S.-made electric system. Plus, each component has warranties from the vendor, improving customer service time. Changeable drive modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) : Drivers can toggle through three new drive modes, changing the throttle pedal response, power and efficiency of the vehicle.

: Drivers can toggle through three new drive modes, changing the throttle pedal response, power and efficiency of the vehicle. Interactive touchscreen display: A true connection with the vehicle, the cutting-edge display will place real time data at the driver’s fingers, including accurate charge information and mileage range until empty.

Elliot Humble, Chief Technology Officer for ECD Auto Design states, “We’re proud to introduce EV technology to our iconic American Mustang models. Our team at ECD is dedicated to meticulously crafting each classic Mustang, ensuring they embody both performance and sustainability.”

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state-of-the-art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type or Ford Mustang, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Ford EV Mustang BASE Specifications

Model — 1967 – 1968 Mustang

Body Style — Fastback or Convertible

Powertrain — EV 300 HP with Direct Drive

Cooling — Twin Derale High Performance Coolers

Braking — High Performance Regenerative, 6 Caliper Front and 4 Caliper Rear

Suspension — Front and Rear coilover suspension with G-Link

Charging — DC Fast Charging

Exterior

Paint — High Gloss

Hood — Classic Mustang

Wheels — American Racing Torq-Thrust D 15”x7”

Tires — BF Goodrich Radial

Bumpers — Chrome

Lighting — LED

Interior

Material — ECD Hydes Leather Range

Stitching — Custom ECD Hand Stitch Patterns w/Complimentary Stitch Color

Front Seats — Procar Series, 1400 Pro-90 Lowback

Rear Seats — Classic Bench

Center Console — HumpHugger Storage

Doors — TMI Standard Black w/ Chrome Trim

Headliner and Trims — Black Vinyl

Interior Touch Points — Standard Ford

Steering Wheel — Grant Classic Nostalgia Mustang Wheel

Dash Finishes — Original Ford Camera Case Texture

Gauges — Choice of Classic Instruments

Comfort/Convenience — 12V USB, Heated Seats, Power Front Windows, and Door Locks

Audio & Electronics

Radio — Retro Chrome w/Bluetooth

Speakers — Pioneer 4-Speaker System

Subwoofer — Pioneer