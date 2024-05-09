  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    ECD Auto Design Electrifies Classic Mustangs

    May 9, 2024
    The classic Ford Mustang line will now offer electric powertrain options.
    ECD Auto Design, t
    mustangconvertibleheroimage

    ECD Auto Design, a major Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, announced the integration of cutting-edge EV powertrains into its Mustang Fastback and Convertible models, according to a news release.

    Following the recent announcement of ECD Auto Design’s product expansion into the American muscle car market, this significant move emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability and ultimately customization options.

    The classic Ford Mustang line will now offer electric powertrain options, crafted within ECD’s state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot facility. Each vehicle will exemplify ECD's dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive design. In line with ECD's world renown customization model, every classic Mustang will offer a range of powertrain configurations, allowing customers to tailor their vehicles to their preferences.

    The electric powertrains will be based off ECD’s second generation 300 HP with direct drive units and will include DC fast charging. Twin Derale high performance coolers are utilized for optimal flexibility and airflow. The range for the Mustang EV model is approximately 150 miles, fully charged.

    ECD’s experience in retrofitting Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar E-Types with EV powertrains was further enhanced into its second-generation units that will be carried over to the Mustang. The distinctive features of ECD’s second-generation electric powertrains include:

    • Fast Charge: high speed charging, going from 10% to 80% in less than one hour – perfect for any lifestyle.
    • Creep Mode: Facilitates slow driving when the brake is released, bringing the driver experience even closer to a traditional automatic transmission. This feature is also powerful enough to hold an ECD build at a stop on inclines.
    • Cruise Control: New electric vehicles will have standard cruise control functionality, perfectly in line with modern EV expectations.
    • All-new components: Each build will receive a brand-new, U.S.-made electric system. Plus, each component has warranties from the vendor, improving customer service time.
    • Changeable drive modes (Sport, Eco, Normal): Drivers can toggle through three new drive modes, changing the throttle pedal response, power and efficiency of the vehicle.
    • Interactive touchscreen display: A true connection with the vehicle, the cutting-edge display will place real time data at the driver’s fingers, including accurate charge information and mileage range until empty.

    Elliot Humble, Chief Technology Officer for ECD Auto Design states, “We’re proud to introduce EV technology to our iconic American Mustang models. Our team at ECD is dedicated to meticulously crafting each classic Mustang, ensuring they embody both performance and sustainability.”

    For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state-of-the-art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

    For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type or Ford Mustang, please visit ecdautodesign.com.

    Ford EV Mustang BASE Specifications

    Model — 1967 – 1968 Mustang
    Body Style — Fastback or Convertible
    Powertrain — EV 300 HP with Direct Drive
    Cooling — Twin Derale High Performance Coolers
    Braking — High Performance Regenerative, 6 Caliper Front and 4 Caliper Rear
    Suspension — Front and Rear coilover suspension with G-Link
    Charging — DC Fast Charging

    Exterior

    Paint — High Gloss
    Hood — Classic Mustang
    Wheels — American Racing Torq-Thrust D 15”x7”
    Tires — BF Goodrich Radial
    Bumpers — Chrome
    Lighting — LED

    Interior

    Material — ECD Hydes Leather Range
    Stitching — Custom ECD Hand Stitch Patterns w/Complimentary Stitch Color
    Front Seats — Procar Series, 1400 Pro-90 Lowback
    Rear Seats — Classic Bench
    Center Console — HumpHugger Storage
    Doors — TMI Standard Black w/ Chrome Trim
    Headliner and Trims — Black Vinyl
    Interior Touch Points — Standard Ford
    Steering Wheel — Grant Classic Nostalgia Mustang Wheel
    Dash Finishes — Original Ford Camera Case Texture
    Gauges — Choice of Classic Instruments
    Comfort/Convenience — 12V USB, Heated Seats, Power Front Windows, and Door Locks

    Audio & Electronics

    Radio — Retro Chrome w/Bluetooth
    Speakers — Pioneer 4-Speaker System
    Subwoofer — Pioneer

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.