    Meet AkzoNobel's New Business Development Manager for North America

    May 2, 2024
    AkzoNobel
    brian_martin

    AkzoNobel has announced the appointment of Brian Martin as the business development manager for North America, as stated in a recent news release.

    Martin, who has over two decades of industry experience, will report directly to Dan Carranza, the sales director for the USA and Mexico.

    Carranza commented, "Brian's extensive experience and industry acumen are set to make significant contributions to our operations."

    With the automotive industry rapidly advancing technologically, the importance of OEM procedures has escalated. In his new role, Martin will be crucial in enhancing dealership collision programs and acting as AkzoNobel's representative with all OEMs.

    His responsibilities include ensuring the accurate capture and communication of vital OEM collision repair procedures to clients.

    Martin's expertise is well-recognized, with his perspectives on repair planning, paint and material inventory systems, and production processes featured in various collision industry publications.

    His appointment is anticipated to strengthen AkzoNobel's dedication to excellence and innovation within the automotive coatings industry.

