3. Outfitting the Shop

Hawthorne pushed for the shop to buy pre- and post-repair diagnostic scanning equipment. The previous owners did not want to invest and preferred sending vehicles they couldn’t work on to dealerships, he says. But, there are no dealerships in the town of Robertsdale.

The shop had to sublet vehicles to dealerships that were about a 30-minute drive away in either direction. Since purchasing an iTECH diagnostic machine about a year ago, the shop has only had to sublet one vehicle to a dealership, for a camera recalibration.